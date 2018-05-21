Jury Rules in Favor of NCAA in Former USC Assistant Todd McNair's Defamation Lawsuit

The former USC assistant coach was seeking $27 million in damages in his civil lawsuit.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 21, 2018

A jury voted 9-3 Monday in favor of the NCAA in a defamation lawsuit brought on by former USC assistant coach Todd McNair, according to Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times.

McNair was named in the NCAA's investigation into whether or not Reggie Bush received impermissible benefits while at USC. McNair was suing for $27 million on the basis that statements made in the NCAA's report about the incident were false, according to Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.com.

According to Fenno, the head juror said McNair could have won a case based on negligence and breach of contract, but there was too much of a burden to prove defamation.

According to Bonagura, McNair's attorney Bruce Broillet said the NCAA targeted McNair in order to increase its sanctions against the Trojans. Prior to introducing charges against McNair in their investigation that led to a 30-scholarship loss over three years along with a two-year postseason ban, USC was looking at a penalty of a one-year postseason ban to go with a six-scholarship loss over two years, according to Bonagura.

According to Fenno, Broillet is considering the "next steps" for McNair.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)