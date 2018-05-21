A jury voted 9-3 Monday in favor of the NCAA in a defamation lawsuit brought on by former USC assistant coach Todd McNair, according to Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times.

McNair was named in the NCAA's investigation into whether or not Reggie Bush received impermissible benefits while at USC. McNair was suing for $27 million on the basis that statements made in the NCAA's report about the incident were false, according to Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.com.

According to Fenno, the head juror said McNair could have won a case based on negligence and breach of contract, but there was too much of a burden to prove defamation.

According to Bonagura, McNair's attorney Bruce Broillet said the NCAA targeted McNair in order to increase its sanctions against the Trojans. Prior to introducing charges against McNair in their investigation that led to a 30-scholarship loss over three years along with a two-year postseason ban, USC was looking at a penalty of a one-year postseason ban to go with a six-scholarship loss over two years, according to Bonagura.

According to Fenno, Broillet is considering the "next steps" for McNair.