Jason Seaman, a former defensive end for Southern Illinois University, was shot three times while intervening to help stop an active shooter at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana on Friday, the IndyStar reports.

Seaman, who is the coach of the school's boys football team and has taught science for nearly four years, will reportedly undergo surgery on Friday.

Seveth grader Ethan Stonebraker said the gunman, who was also a student at the school, started firing a gun after walking into class late around 9 a.m.. Stonebraker said the science teacher swatted the gun out of the shooter's hand and tackled him to the ground, according to Stonebraker's recollection to the Associated Press.

The shooting suspect has not been identified publicly yet but was taken into custody.

NEW: Student who was in the classroom where this happened tells me her science teacher swatted gun away from suspect after shooting at another student at #NoblesvilleWest



She & her mother say teacher may have also been injured. Latest news on @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/MteElOShdC — Dan Spehler (@DanSpehler) May 25, 2018

A Noblesville police chief told reporters that a teacher and a student were taken to the hospital with injuries. Hospital officials told CNN that at least three people, including one adult were being treated. One student suffered an ankle fracture.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted, "Karen and I are praying for the victims of the terrible shooting in Indiana. To everyone in the Noblesville community -- you are on our hearts and in our prayers. Thanks for the swift response by Hoosier law enforcement and first responders."

Seaman's brother, Jeremy, said he wasn't surprised his brother interveaned.

“It’s not surprising, to be honest,” he said of his brother’s intervention in the shooting. “He’s not really ever been the person to run away. When the safety of the kids is at hand, it’s not surprising to me that he was going to do what he had to do.”

Seaman was a three-sport high school athlete in Mahomet, Illinois and is married with two young children. His mother posted an update that Jason was out of surgery.