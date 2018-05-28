Noblesville School Shooting Hero Jason Seaman Says Saving Students 'The Only Acceptable Actions'

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Jason Seaman, a former college football player, says stopping Indiana school shooting 'only acceptable actions'

By Scooby Axson
May 28, 2018

A former Southern Illinois defensive end and middle school teacher who was shot while protecting students from an active shooter last week said the "only acceptable actions" were to stop the threat and save students.

Jason Seaman, who is the coach of the school's boys football team and a seventh-grade science teacher, was shot three times trying to stop a shooter at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana.

“I want to make it clear that my actions on that day, in my mind, were the only acceptable actions I could have done given the circumstances,” said Seaman during a news conference on Monday. "I deeply care for my students and their well-being. That is why I did what I did that day.”

Seaman and 13-year-old Ella Whistler were wounded.

Whistler is currently in critical but stable condition. Seaman, 29, underwent surgery last Friday and was released from the hospital the next day.

"Her courage and strength at such a young age is nothing short of remarkable," Seaman said of Whistler. "We all should continue to keep her in our minds as she continues to recover."

Seaman did not take questions from reporters at the news conference.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Seaman and has raised more than $66,000.

"I can't really fathom how someone I have not personally met would do such an act of kindness and how the Noblesville community has been so generous in their response to it," Seaman said.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)