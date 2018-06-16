Former Oregon Linebacker Fotu Leiato Found Dead After Car Crash

Former Oregon linebacker Fotu Leiato was found dead Friday near the site of a car crash.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 16, 2018

Former Oregon linebacker Fotu Leiato was found dead Friday near the site of a car crash, reports the Eugene Register Guard and ESPN.

According to the Guard, Leiato's body was found about five hours after the crash, and police believe the driver, Pedro Chavarin Jr., lied about having no passengers in the car. The 22-year-old Chavarin was later cited for DUI. 

Athletic director Rob Mullens and head coach Mario Cristobal released this statement:

The 21-year-old Leiato was dismissed from the program in May after his second arrest in four months, according to ESPN. He was arrested in April on charges of theft, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief. In January, Leiato was charged for misdemeanor trespassing.

The 5–foot–11,198-pound linebacker played in 38 games for the Ducks over the last three seasons. He had 37 total tackles, but was projected to be a starter this upcoming season, reports the Guard

Leiato was the subject of a 2015 Sports Illustrated story after he signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Oregon.

