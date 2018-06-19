SI's Top 100 College Football Players of 2018

Quickly

  • For the third year in a row, Sports Illustrated has ranked the 100 best players in college football heading into the season.
By Chris Johnson and Eric Single
June 19, 2018

We set out on the annual impossible task of projecting the 100 best players in college football ahead of the upcoming season. In constructing our rankings, the most important factor we assess is how significantly each player’s production will impact his team’s success this season—not how good he was last year, where he sat on 2017 statistical leaderboards or what type of NFL draft prospect he is (although those other things often have a way of lining up). Put another way, this list is forward-looking, but not too forward-looking. If you don’t see your team’s rising star on this list, check out our breakdown of this year’s toughest snubs before you head for our mentions.

Be sure to check back here, as we'll be updating this space with the final 30 players upon their release later this week.

College Football
Revisiting SI's 2017 Ranking of the Top 100 College Football Players: Who Did We Get Wrong?

COMPLETE TOP 100 BREAKDOWNS: 100–51 | 50–31 | 30–11 | 10–1

100. Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Georgia

99. Joe Giles-Harris, LB, Duke

98. Ben Banogu, DT, TCU

97. Clifton Duck, CB, Appalachian State

96. Ugo Amadi, CB, Oregon

95. TJ Edwards, LB, Wisconsin

94. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

93. Caleb Wilson, TE, UCLA

92. Jake Browning, QB, Washington

91. Isaiah Buggs, DE, Alabama

90. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

89. Jalen Jelks, DE, Oregon

88. Nate Herbig, OL, Stanford

87. L.J. Scott, RB, Michigan State

86. Derrick Brown, DE, Auburn

85. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

84. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

83. Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn

82. Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo

81. Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR, Texas

80. Shea Patterson, QB, Michigan

79. Azeez Al-Shaair, LB, Florida Atlantic

78. Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan

77. Jeffery Simmons, DE, Mississippi State

76. Jordan Ta'amu, QB, Ole Miss

75. Devin White, LB, LSU

74. Beau Benzschawel, OL, Wisconsin

73. Jonathan Ledbetter, DE, Georgia

72. Sutton Smith, DE, Northern Illinois

71. Mark Gilbert, CB, Duke

70. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

69. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

68. Andrew Thomas, OL, Georgia

67. Joe Jackson, DE, Miami

66. Benny Snell Jr., RB, Kentucky

65. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

64. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

63. Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

62. Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan

61. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

60. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

59. Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee

58. Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington

57. Kendall Joseph, LB, Clemson

56. Chase Winovich, LB, Michigan

55. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

54. Lukas Denis, DB, Boston College

53. Stephen Carr, RB, USC

52. Michael Dieter, OL, Wisconsin

51. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

50. Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

49. Iman Marshall, CB, USC

48. Stanley Morgan, WR, Nebraska

47. DK Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

46. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

45. Greg Little, OL, Ole Miss

44. Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

43. Te'Von Coney, LB, Notre Dame

42. David Edwards, OL, Wisconsin

41. Nick Fitzgerald, QB, Mississippi State

40. Dre'Mont Jones, DE, Ohio State

39. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

38. David Sills V, WR, West Virginia

37. Mitch Hyatt, OL, Clemson

36. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

35. Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic

34. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

33. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

32. Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

31. Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)