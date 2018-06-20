Jim Harbaugh Offers Scholarship to Seventh Grade Quarterback

Dante Jacob Moore was offered a scholarship to Michigan after attending a football camp at the university.

By Jenna West
June 20, 2018

Jim Harbaugh offered a scholarship to a seventh grade quarterback this week, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Dante Jacob Moore received the offer on Monday after he attended a football camp at the university.

"[Harbaugh] just said he had heard word about him and [asked] was I bringing him to the camp," said Otha Moore Sr., Dante's father. "He was looking forward to meeting him. He has been working out with Devin [Gardner] a lot, as well as Quarterback U. He has been on Devin's Instagram. I think that's where Harbaugh saw him."

Dante, 13, will enter the eighth grade in the fall at A.G.B.U. Alex and Marie Manoogian School, a charter school just north of Detroit. He is 6'2" and weighs 165 pounds. The quarterback plays for the Detroit Spartans, who have won three United Youth Football League titles.

One of Dante's mentors is former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner, who played in Ann Arbor for four seasons.

Harbaugh has already offered scholarships to two eighth graders. He offered one to Tyler Martin, a linebacker from Massachusetts, and another scholarship to quarterback Ty Simpson from Tennessee. Harbaugh reached out to Simpson after seeing videos that the middle schooler tweeted out of his throwing drills.

