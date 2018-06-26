Texas A&M Mascot Reveille V Passes Away At Age 12

Reveille VIII, the longtime symbol of Aggies athletics, passed away on Monday. 

By Ben Ladner
June 26, 2018

Reveille VIII, the 12-year-old former mascot of the Texas A&M Aggies, died on Monday after getting sick over the weekend, the university announced

The dog had symbolized the pride of the athletic program since 2008, when she made her debut for football season. She retired in 2015 after seven years of service. 

"Reveille VIII is more than just a dog, or even a mascot. She's a lady, a former student, a loyal companion, and a perfect representation of why Texas A&M is so great," Reveille's handler Ryan Kreider said. 

The illness painfully affected her liver, spleen, and other muscles. The doctors opted not to make her fight through it. 

The Reveille tradition, always carried on by an adopted dog, has been around since 1931. 

