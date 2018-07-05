Former Michigan State Hero Jalen Watts-Jackson Joining the Air Force

The man who returned a fumbled punt against Michigan for a game-winning touchdown is leaving the Spartans.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 05, 2018

Jalen Watts-Jackson will stop suiting up for the Spartans and will instead go to battle with a new team going forward as he will leave Michigan State to join the Air Force, according to The Detroit News.

The news was first reported by SpartanNation.com, and Watts-Jackson told them he will focus on cyber system operations and security. This is a slight change from Watts-Jackson's initial plan to transfer to another school to continue his football career, which he announced back in March.

Watts-Jackson is most famous in East Lansing for his game-winning fumble return for a touchdown against Michigan in 2015.

During the celebration of that touchdown, Watts-Jackson broke his hip and never established himself as a regular piece in Michigan State's secondary. 

Watts-Jackson appeared in 16 games with the Spartans.

