Jalen Watts-Jackson will stop suiting up for the Spartans and will instead go to battle with a new team going forward as he will leave Michigan State to join the Air Force, according to The Detroit News.

The news was first reported by SpartanNation.com, and Watts-Jackson told them he will focus on cyber system operations and security. This is a slight change from Watts-Jackson's initial plan to transfer to another school to continue his football career, which he announced back in March.

Watts-Jackson is most famous in East Lansing for his game-winning fumble return for a touchdown against Michigan in 2015.

During the celebration of that touchdown, Watts-Jackson broke his hip and never established himself as a regular piece in Michigan State's secondary.

Watts-Jackson appeared in 16 games with the Spartans.