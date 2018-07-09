Alabama Freshman Linebacker Dismissed From Team After Bar Fight, Arrest

Linebacker VanDarius Cowan has been officially dismissed from the team.

By Nihal Kolur
July 09, 2018

University of Alabama freshman linebacker VanDarius Cowan has been dismissed from the team for violating team rules, coach Nick Saban said in a statement on Monday.

“VanDarius has been dismissed from the team and is no longer a part of our football program due to a violation of team rules,” Saban said. “Each of us has a responsibility to represent The University of Alabama in a first-class way, and failure to meet those standards can’t be tolerated. We wish VanDarius the very best in the future.”

Last week, Cowan was charged with misdemeanor assault in relation to an incident at a Tuscaloosa bar last month. He was charged with third-degree assault and turned himself in on Thursday.

According to Tuscaloosa News, Cowan was accused of punching a 26-year-old man in the face on the morning of June 23, resulting in broken teeth and nerve damage for the victim.

Cowan, 19, played in seven games last season, finishing with just two tackles. The Florida native was projected to receive more playing time in 2018, but instead will not be part of the team.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)