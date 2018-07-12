Two Louisville Football Players Ask for Papa John's Cardinal Stadium Name Change

Louisville plays in Papa Johns's Cardinal Stadium.

By Jenna West
July 12, 2018

Two Louisville wide receivers are asking for a stadium name change after Papa John's owner John Schnatter admitted to using a racial slur. The Cardinals play in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium and wide receivers Jaylen Smith and Seth Dawkins took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the name.

However, Schnatter owns the stadium's naming rights and not Papa John's, according to the Louisville Courier JournalOn Wednesday, Schnatter admitted to using a racial slur during a May conference call and released a statement to apologize.

"News reports attributing the use of inappropriate and hurtful language to me during a media training session regarding race are true," Schnatter said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Regardless of the context, I apologize. Simply stated, racism has no place in our society."

The pizza magnate also resigned from the university's board of trustees and stepped down as chairman of his company.

"After speaking with John, I'm confident that his comments, while inappropriate, do not reflect his personal beliefs or values," Louisville Board of Trustees chairman J. David Grissom said in a statement. "No member of the board of trustees condones racism or insensitive language regardless of the setting. The University of Louisville embraces and celebrates diversity and is a supporter of all its students and stakeholders regardless as to their identity."

Louisville's first home football game is against Indiana State on Sept. 8.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)