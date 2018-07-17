Louisville football is bringing a whole new meaning to their team slogan "Speed City."

The Cardinals' 2018 media guide cover features Triple Crown winner Justify. Wide receivers Seth Dawkins, Jaylen Smith and Dez Fitzpatrick also grace the cover and it looks like they're posing in a barn with Kentucky's new favorite horse.

Justify's stats, 2018 Triple Crown Winner, are included next to his name. That doesn't tell us if Louisville is thinking of adding the horse as their fourth wide receiver or not. The addition of Justify would certainly bring speed to their roster, which the Cardinals seem to be focused on. Regardless of what position he plays since we know Justify can run fast in all weather conditions.

Screenshot/Louisville

The text at bottom of the cover includes plenty of nods to Justify.

"Fast thoroughbreds aren't the only ones who accelerate to win here. Louisville Cardinals have been taking flight at a break-neck pace for over a century. Welcome to Speed City."

Louisville faces Alabama in their first game of the season on Sept. 1 in Orlando.