Justify Graces Louisville's 2018 Football Media Guide Cover

Justify graces the cover with three Louisville wide receivers.

By Jenna West
July 17, 2018

Louisville football is bringing a whole new meaning to their team slogan "Speed City."

The Cardinals' 2018 media guide cover features Triple Crown winner Justify. Wide receivers Seth Dawkins, Jaylen Smith and Dez Fitzpatrick also grace the cover and it looks like they're posing in a barn with Kentucky's new favorite horse.

Justify's stats, 2018 Triple Crown Winner, are included next to his name. That doesn't tell us if Louisville is thinking of adding the horse as their fourth wide receiver or not. The addition of Justify would certainly bring speed to their roster, which the Cardinals seem to be focused on. Regardless of what position he plays since we know Justify can run fast in all weather conditions.

Screenshot/Louisville

The text at bottom of the cover includes plenty of nods to Justify.

"Fast thoroughbreds aren't the only ones who accelerate to win here. Louisville Cardinals have been taking flight at a break-neck pace for over a century. Welcome to Speed City."

Louisville faces Alabama in their first game of the season on Sept. 1 in Orlando.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)