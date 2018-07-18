Mark Richt Wants You to Know How to Make a Hot Dog Delight

Mark Richt once again stole the show at the Miami's Media day on Wednesday, following up his lesson on how to eat a sandwich a year ago with a detailed recipe of a hot dog delight.

Richt appeared quite passionate about the topic, even mentioning his hometown beans and giving a visual demonstration to boot.

Some of the choices were questionable, like ketchup mixed in with beans and american cheese, but I'm not here to judge.

Watch his explanation below.

Last year, he gave you the 10-bite sandwich. This year, Mark Richt delivers the recipe for Hot Dog Delight. pic.twitter.com/wj14uQ5SaW — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) July 18, 2018

Here's last year's lesson on how to eat a sandwich.

Mark Richt's sandwich philosophy is just amazing: pic.twitter.com/Gk3Ou8thhA — A special place in Hale (@DavidHaleESPN) July 14, 2017

Of course, Miami are title contenders this season and Richt will certainly put his game face on when the time comes.

But hey, even if the Canes don't have the best season, at least their coach knows how to make a pretty good consolation meal.