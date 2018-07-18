It's safe to say that University of North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora is not a fan of the trends in football.

Fedora spoke to the media on Wednesday, saying "our game is under attack" and expressing a number of unpopular opinions, including the idea that football does not cause CTE.

More from Larry Fedora: He doesn’t think it’s been proven that the game of football causes CTE, but that has been put out there as fact and has turned a lot of people off. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) July 18, 2018

Fedora believes that rule changes involving the physicality of the game will make football "unrecognizable" within ten years.

Here's Larry Fedora on the importance of keeping football football as it were, both for the sake of the game and the country at large: pic.twitter.com/V6Xwqjopfb — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) July 18, 2018

And here's Larry describing his meeting with a General who attributed US military superiority to playing football: pic.twitter.com/oZnAzc7QB4 — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) July 18, 2018

Fedora expressed concerns over the disparaging of the game and said the country would be worse if these elements of football are taken away.

Although Fedora's comments likely won't be taken into account when rule changes are implemented, opinions such as his are not far and few between.