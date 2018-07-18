UNC head coach Larry Fedora: "Our Game Is Under Attack" And Could Bring Down America

Some harsh words from Fedora.

By Nihal Kolur
July 18, 2018

It's safe to say that University of North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora is not a fan of the trends in football.

Fedora spoke to the media on Wednesday, saying "our game is under attack" and expressing a number of unpopular opinions, including the idea that football does not cause CTE.

Fedora believes that rule changes involving the physicality of the game will make football "unrecognizable" within ten years.

Fedora expressed concerns over the disparaging of the game and said the country would be worse if these elements of football are taken away.

Although Fedora's comments likely won't be taken into account when rule changes are implemented, opinions such as his are not far and few between. 

