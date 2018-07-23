Iowa defensive tackle Brady Reiff was arrested in Iowa City early Saturday morning on misdemeanor public intoxication charges. Reiff, 22, was arrested at 2:44 a.m. after allegedly mistaking a police car for an Uber.

University of Iowa police said that Reiff approached a parked UI police car and attempted to open the vehicle's passenger door. After noticing a rider sitting shotgun, Reiff moved to the back door. He asked the officers for a ride home, thinking the vehicle was an Uber, according to the Gazette.

Reiff's breathalyzer test revealed a .204 blood alcohol content level at the time of his arrest. He was released from Johnson County Jail at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The University of Iowa's athletics director Gary Barta said his department was aware of the incident and "are currently gathering additional facts." Barta added that the 6'3", 272-pound junior would be "subject to the rules and regulations of the UI Student-Athlete Code of Conduct, and the rules and regulations of coach Kirk Ferentz and his program."

Reiff recorded 13 tackles, one sack and one interception last year. Reiff was fighting for a starting spot following the departure of three-year stater Nathan Bazata on the defensive line.

Iowa opens on Sept. 1 against Northern Illinois.