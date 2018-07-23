Tennessee Defensive End Ryan Thaxton Dismissed From Program Following Domestic Assault Arrest

Tennessee has severed ties with defensive end Ryan Thaxton, dismissing him from the program following a domestic assault arrest. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 23, 2018

After a domestic assault and false imprisonment charge against Tennessee defensive end Ryan Thaxton on July 15, the Volunteers have decided to release the freshman from the program on Monday according to Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel. 

Per online court documents, Thaxton is accused of shoving his girlfriend into a dorm room after she declined to accompany him. Following an argument inside the room, Thaxton blocked the door, barring his girlfriend from leaving. 

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt addressed Thaxton's arrest during SEC Media Days on July 18. 

"We all are very aware of what went on, and obviously we suspended the guy," Pruitt said. "We're not going to condone it, We're not going to tolerate it. Once we gather all the information, we'll have a little more answers then."

A three-star recruit from Alexandria, Virginia, Thaxton did not play in his freshman year with the Volunteers.

