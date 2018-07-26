The planned bowl game at Chicago's Wrigley Field is off after negotiations between the Cubs and Big Ten Officials fell through, reports the Chicago Tribune's Teddy Greenstein.

According to the Tribune, Cubs officials wanted to land the league's No. 3 or No. 4 team, but Big Ten officials said teams asked wanted a warm weather destination. The two sides have since parted ways but might look at making a deal later down the road. The first game at Wrigley would have been in 2020 and would have featured an ACC team.

"The Cubs wanted to have a higher-placed team and a potentially more excited fan base,” a source said, according to the Tribune. "The Cubs said they’re not looking for a lower-tier bowl game; they’re very selective in what they do."

There were eight Big Ten teams who went to a bowl game last year.

The last football game played at Wrigley Field was in 2010 when Northwestern played Illinois, and more than 41,000 fans attended the game.