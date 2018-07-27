Michigan State RB LJ Scott Calls Michigan 'Our Little Sisters'

The younger sibling references have started up again.

By Jenna West
July 27, 2018

The inter-state rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan seems to be heating up again before the season's start.

The latest trash talk came this week during Big Ten media days in Chicago. When Michigan State running back LJ Scott was asked what the rivalry means to him, he was quick to answer.

"It's just like we get no respect when it comes to them," Scott said. "I learned that when I first got here as a freshman."

Scott, a senior, recalled how crazy the fans were when he went to Ann Arbor as a freshman in 2015. Michigan State won the rivalry game that year with a Jalen Watts-Jackson game-winning touchdown.

Watts-Jackson recovered Michigan's punt attempt with 10 seconds left in the game to return it 38 yards for an incredible touchdown, putting the Spartans ahead 27-23.

Scott went on to share why he thought there was a lack of respect from the Wolverines and their fans.

"I don't know, probably because they're our little sisters, I guess," he said.

The younger sibling comparison comes from a 2007 game, when Michigan running back Mike Hart infamously called the Spartans "little brother."

At the time, Michigan had defeated Michigan State in six straight games and 10 of the last 12. Since then, Michigan State has won eight of the last 10 matchups.

