Nick Saban's dominance over the SEC will continue until midway through the 2020's after receiving a one-year extension on his contract with Alabama, the university announced.

"It is an exciting day when we can announce that the best football coach in the country has agreed to a contract extension," athletic director Greg Byrne said in a statement. "Before I came to Alabama, I was always impressed with Coach Saban and how he ran his program. After being here and seeing first-hand the job that he does, I've come away even more impressed. Coach Saban has obviously won a lot of football games and championships, but he has also done an outstanding job when it comes to academics and community service."

The deal will bump Saban's salary to $7.5 million in 2018, with $400,000 increases each year until the contract runs out. In 2025, the final year of Saban's contract, the Crimson Tide leader will be slated to earn $10.3 million.

Saban was college football's highest paid coach in 2017. According to USA Today's database, he earned $11,132,000.

2018 will mark Saban's 12th in Tuscaloosa. In that span the Crimson Tide are a combined 132-20, including five national championships.