Former Miami Running Back Tyrone Moss Dead at 33 for Undisclosed Reasons

A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Moss played for Miami for four seasons, totaling 1,942 career rushing yards.

By Jenna West
July 27, 2018

Former Miami Hurricanes running back Tyrone Moss has died at age 33, the university confirmedMoss died of undisclosed reasons, according to the Orlando Sun-Sentinel. His former high school coach, Steve Davis, told the Sun-Sentinel that Moss was battling "an unspecified illness or medical condition."

The running back was a top recruit out of Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach, Fla. Moss graduated in 2003 and helped lead the team to a state title in 2002. He tallied 7,105 yards during his high school career.

"It’s a total shock,” Davis said. “He was, by far, the best player I’ve ever coached at the high school level...My greatest moment was watching him in that state championship. He had over 200 yards. He was just incredible. He was a great football player, but he was a greater human.”

Moss went on to sign at Miami, where he totaled 1,942 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns from 2003-2006.

During his best season, Moss rushed for a team-high 701 yards and was named to the first-team All-ACC team in 2005. His season was shortened with an ACL injury, but Moss returned the following year to score three touchdowns and rush for 285 yards in eight games.

Moss also recorded seven 100-yard games during his four seasons with the Hurricanes.

      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)