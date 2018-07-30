Nebraska Coach Scott Frost's Home Burglarized; $165,000 Worth of Items Stolen

Among the items stolen from Scott Frost's home in Lincoln were 14 championship rings.

By Scooby Axson
July 30, 2018

The home of Nebraska head coach Scott Frost was burglarized over the weekend, according to KOLN. 

The Lincoln, Neb. police department says that about $165,000 worth of items were stolen and that the burglary took place sometime between Friday afternoon and Sunday night.

The home was not occupied at the time and is currently being renovated. The thieves gained access to the home via an unlocked door in the garage. 

Authorities say that five pairs of Oregon Air Jordan shoes, two Nebraska championship rings, ten Oregon championship rings, two University of Central Florida championship rings, and a Wii video game system were among the items stolen.

Frost was hired in December by Nebraska and signed a seven-year, $35 million deal after coaching UCF the previous two seasons.

The former Huskers quarterback led the Knights to an undefeated 2017 season which was capped by a victory over Auburn in the Peach Bowl. 

