Video: Police Find Loaded AR-15 in Florida Football Player's Car During Traffic Stop

The weapon was found on the backseat of the sophomore wide receiver's car during a traffic stop.

By Emily Caron
August 01, 2018

The Gainesville Police Department released body cam footage on Wednesday that shows officers pulling over Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney for a seatbelt violation on July 22. During the stop, police discovered a loaded AR-15 in the backseat of the sophomore's car. 

Initially handcuffed for safety reasons due to the presence of a weapon in the vehicle, police eventually released Toney on the scene after officers determined that because the weapon was in the backseat of the car and not concealed on his person, Toney did not violate Florida's open-carry law, per Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times.  

Cornerback Brian Edwards was also in the car with Toney. 

The video opens with one GDP officer telling Toney that he "can't keep an AR in the car like that."

Watch the footage below: 

He does not face any civil traffic penalties from the stop. 

Toney saw time at receiver, returner and wildcat quarterback as a true freshman last season. UF opens preseason camp Friday.

