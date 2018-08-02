The NCAA determined Florida transfer receivers Van Jefferson and Trevon Grimes are both eligible for the 2018 season, the school announced Thursday, giving the Gators' offense a big boost less than a month before the team's opening game.

After impressive showings in spring practice, Jefferson and Grimes are expected to start for Florida. The Gators will host Charleston Southern on Sept. 1 to open the season.

Jefferson, a transfer from Ole Miss, will avoid sitting out a season due to a new SEC rule allowing intraconference players to join a new school without a one-season penalty. In 2017, Jefferson tallied 42 receptions and 456 yards receiving. He was named SEC first-team all-freshman in 2016.

The Gators will receive an imposing presence in Grimes, who stands at 6'5", 214 pounds. After spending his freshman season at Ohio State, Grimes received a family hardship waiver to transfer.

No Florida receiver crossed the 500-yard mark in 2017 as the Gatros went 4–7, losing six of their last seven contests. Florida's offense finished 2017 ranked No. 109 in the nation in total offense.

"I'm excited for Trevon and Van," Florida coach Dan Mullen said. "We appreciate the NCAA's understanding in both situations, and are thankful to the UAA's administration and compliance staff for their role in helping guide Trevon, Van, their families and our coaching staff through this over the past six-plus months."

Mullen is entering his first year as Florida head coach in 2018 after nine seasons at Mississippi State.