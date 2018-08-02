Alabama No. 1 In Preseason Amway Coaches Poll

By Scooby Axson
August 02, 2018

Defending national champion Alabama is No. 1 in the Amway Coaches preseason poll for the third straight season and the fourth time in the past six seasons.

The Crimson Tide, who have made each of the first four College Football Playoffs, received 61 first-place votes from the 65 coaches in the poll.

They begin defense of their title against Louisville on Sept. 1 in Orlando.

Clemson is No. 2. Big Ten champion Ohio State is No. 3. The Buckeyes are currently investigating whether head coach Urban Meyer knew about a former assistant's domestic violence allegations.

National runner-up Georgia is fourth and Oklahoma, who lost to Georgia in the College Football playoff semifinal last season, and must replace Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, is No. 5.

Washington, Wisconsin, Miami, Penn State and Auburn round out the top 10.

The SEC, Big 12 and Big Ten each placed five teams in the top 25.

The first regular-season poll will be released Tuesday, Sept. 4, with the final regular-season poll scheduled to be released Dec. 2.

Here is the full poll:

1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. Washington
7. Wisconsin
8. Miami (FL)
9. Penn State
10. Auburn
11. Notre Damee
12. Michigan State
13. Stanford
14. Michigan
15. USC
16. TCU
17. Virginia Tech
18. Mississippi State
19. Florida State
20. West Virginia
21. Texas
22. Boise State
23. Central Florida
24. LSU
25. Oklahoma State

