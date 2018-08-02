Defending national champion Alabama is No. 1 in the Amway Coaches preseason poll for the third straight season and the fourth time in the past six seasons.

The Crimson Tide, who have made each of the first four College Football Playoffs, received 61 first-place votes from the 65 coaches in the poll.

They begin defense of their title against Louisville on Sept. 1 in Orlando.

Clemson is No. 2. Big Ten champion Ohio State is No. 3. The Buckeyes are currently investigating whether head coach Urban Meyer knew about a former assistant's domestic violence allegations.

National runner-up Georgia is fourth and Oklahoma, who lost to Georgia in the College Football playoff semifinal last season, and must replace Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, is No. 5.

Washington, Wisconsin, Miami, Penn State and Auburn round out the top 10.

The SEC, Big 12 and Big Ten each placed five teams in the top 25.

The first regular-season poll will be released Tuesday, Sept. 4, with the final regular-season poll scheduled to be released Dec. 2.

Here is the full poll:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. Washington

7. Wisconsin

8. Miami (FL)

9. Penn State

10. Auburn

11. Notre Damee

12. Michigan State

13. Stanford

14. Michigan

15. USC

16. TCU

17. Virginia Tech

18. Mississippi State

19. Florida State

20. West Virginia

21. Texas

22. Boise State

23. Central Florida

24. LSU

25. Oklahoma State