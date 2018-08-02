UCF Salty About No. 23 Ranking to Start Season

UCF football has had enough of being slighted. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 02, 2018

UCF declared themselves the national champions of the 2017 season after going 13–0 to be the only undefeated team in the nation. 

The Knights won the American Athletic Conference, but they were left out of the College Football Playoff with the selection committee saying UCF's schedule wasn't strong enough. UCF then beat Auburn in the Peach Bowl.

So after the big snub of last season and the latest slight to the team in being ranked at No. 23 in the coaches preseason poll, UCF football twitter has had enough.

Former UCF coach Scott Frost, who led the team to its 13–0 season, is now the head coach at his alma mater Nebraska. Josh Heupel has taken over for the Knights. 

