Garden City Community College Freshman Dies Hours After First Practice

Brett Carlsen /Getty Images

An incoming Garden City Community College freshman died hours after the team's first day of practice. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 03, 2018

An incoming Garden City Community College freshman died hours after the team's first day of practice, the school's athletic department confirmed to Sports Illustrated.

The Garden City Telegram of Garden City, Kans. first reported the news.

According to the Telegram, head coach Jeff Sims said Braeden Bradforth was found "medically distressed" by a teammate in his dorm room Wednesday night. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead about two hours later.

The Telegram reports a physician told Sims that Bradforth "suffered from an existing medical issue, possibly unbeknownst to the player and unrelated to athletics or the day’s physical activity."

Bradforth was 19 and a recent graduate from Neptune, N.J.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)