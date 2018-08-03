An incoming Garden City Community College freshman died hours after the team's first day of practice, the school's athletic department confirmed to Sports Illustrated.

The Garden City Telegram of Garden City, Kans. first reported the news.

According to the Telegram, head coach Jeff Sims said Braeden Bradforth was found "medically distressed" by a teammate in his dorm room Wednesday night. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead about two hours later.

The Telegram reports a physician told Sims that Bradforth "suffered from an existing medical issue, possibly unbeknownst to the player and unrelated to athletics or the day’s physical activity."

Bradforth was 19 and a recent graduate from Neptune, N.J.