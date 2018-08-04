Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts spoke to reporters Saturday at the school's media day and sounded off on how Crimson Tide coaches have handled the quarterback competition between him Tua Tagovailoa.

Hurts expressed frustration on how he thought Alabama tried to not let him talk about the situation. He did not mention Tagovailoa in the interview.

"No one came up to me the whole spring, coaches included, no one asked me how I felt," Hurts said. "No one asked me what was on my mind. ... Now when we're trying to handle the situation now, for me it's kinda late. It's too late. The narrative has already been created."

Jalen Hurts sounds off on how Alabama's coaches have handled the QB competition between him and Tua Tagovailoa

(via @_AlexByington) pic.twitter.com/H3scWpt8hQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 4, 2018

Hurts did say he was upset about head coach Nick Saban's comments from SEC media days where he told reporters he has "no idea" if Hurts would be there for the opener, but he "expects" him to be there.

Hurts said he told Saban in June that he would still be at Alabama, since he was so close to graduation.

Tagovailoa was Hurts's backup as a true freshman until the national championship. Hurts was benched at halftime and Tagovailoa came in to give the Crimson Tide a comeback victory.