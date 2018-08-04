Watch: Jalen Hurts Sounds Off on Alabama Quarterback Competition

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts sounded off on how Crimson Tide coaches have handled the quarterback competition between him Tua Tagovailoa.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 04, 2018

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts spoke to reporters Saturday at the school's media day and sounded off on how Crimson Tide coaches have handled the quarterback competition between him Tua Tagovailoa.

Hurts expressed frustration on how he thought Alabama tried to not let him talk about the situation. He did not mention Tagovailoa in the interview.

"No one came up to me the whole spring, coaches included, no one asked me how I felt," Hurts said. "No one asked me what was on my mind. ... Now when we're trying to handle the situation now, for me it's kinda late. It's too late. The narrative has already been created."

Hurts did say he was upset about head coach Nick Saban's comments from SEC media days where he told reporters he has "no idea" if Hurts would be there for the opener, but he "expects" him to be there.

Hurts said he told Saban in June that he would still be at Alabama, since he was so close to graduation.

Tagovailoa was Hurts's backup as a true freshman until the national championship. Hurts was benched at halftime and Tagovailoa came in to give the Crimson Tide a comeback victory.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)