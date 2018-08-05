Ohio State's Urban Meyer Investigation To Be Complete Within 14 Days

OSU's newly convened indepdent working group is expected to complete their investigation wtihin 14 days.

By Emily Caron
August 05, 2018

Ohio State released a statement Sunday night announcing the formation of an "independent working group" to conduct their investigation into Urban Meyer. The group is expected to complete their investigation within 14 days. 

The University placed Meyer on adminstrative leave last week after a report surfaced that he had knowledge of a former assistant, Zach Smith, abusing his ex-wife. The allegations of domestic violance against Smith date back to 2009, when Smith was an assistant on Urban Meyer's staff at Florida. Meyer is under investigation for his handling of the matter

Smith, Ohio State's former wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator, was fired in July after reports surfaced that an order of protection had been filed against him by his ex-wife Courtney Smith.

The six-person independent working group leading the investigation into Meyer was formed by the University's board of trustees. Current members of the Ohio State University Board of Trustees Alex Fischer, Janet Porter and Alex Schumate are on the board alongside former Ohio House Speaker Jo Ann Davidson, former acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Craig Morford and former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Carter Stewart.

Davidson has been appointed the chair, while Mary Jo White, former chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will lead the investigative team. White has been part of numerous NFL inquires before, including the investigation into Ezekiel Elliot's domestic abuse allegations. 

Ohio State expects the inquiry to be concluded within two weeks, when they look forward to sharing the "results of the investigation and any action the university may take," per college football reporter Brett McMurphy.

 

