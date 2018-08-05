'Save Urban Meyer' Petition Has Almost 25,000 Signatures

A "Save Urban Meyer" petition has almost 25,000 signatures. 

By Scooby Axson
August 05, 2018

An online petition for Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has gathered almost 25,000 signatures as of Sunday afternoon.

A Buckeye fan posted the petition on Change.org, which was created on Thursday and aimed at Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith.

"Urban Meyer is on the hot seat and can be wrongfully fired from Ohio State it is up to us Buckeye Nation to help him not just for him but for THE Ohio State University and the great state of Ohio,' the petition says.

Meyer was placed on adminstrative leave by the university last week after a report surfaced concerning allegations that he had knowledge of a former assistant abusing his ex-wife.

College Football
The Messages Behind Urban Meyer and Zach Smith's Public Relations Tour

Zach Smith, who was also Ohio State’s recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach, was fired on July 23, after reports surfaced that an order of protection had been filed against him by his ex-wife Courtney Smith.

In a statement on Friday, Meyer said that statement was not true but added he told the proper individuals as required by the university when reporting allegations such as domestic violence.

The university is currently investigating the matter, saying they are "getting to the truth as expeditiously as possible."

Ohio State, ranked No. 3 in the Amway Coaches Poll, starts the regular season against Oregon State on Sept. 1.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)