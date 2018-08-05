An online petition for Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has gathered almost 25,000 signatures as of Sunday afternoon.

A Buckeye fan posted the petition on Change.org, which was created on Thursday and aimed at Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith.

"Urban Meyer is on the hot seat and can be wrongfully fired from Ohio State it is up to us Buckeye Nation to help him not just for him but for THE Ohio State University and the great state of Ohio,' the petition says.

Meyer was placed on adminstrative leave by the university last week after a report surfaced concerning allegations that he had knowledge of a former assistant abusing his ex-wife.

Zach Smith, who was also Ohio State’s recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach, was fired on July 23, after reports surfaced that an order of protection had been filed against him by his ex-wife Courtney Smith.

In a statement on Friday, Meyer said that statement was not true but added he told the proper individuals as required by the university when reporting allegations such as domestic violence.

The university is currently investigating the matter, saying they are "getting to the truth as expeditiously as possible."

Ohio State, ranked No. 3 in the Amway Coaches Poll, starts the regular season against Oregon State on Sept. 1.