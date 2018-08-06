North Carolina suspended 13 football players for part of the 2018 season on Monday after learning in January that members of the team sold school-issued sneakers in exchange for up to $2,500 in cash.

Of the 13 suspensions, nine players will sit for four games. A pair of players will miss two games and another pair will miss just one contest.

The NCAA has allowed UNC to stagger its suspensions, avoiding a massive hit to the Tar Heels roster at one time. Included in the suspensions is quarterback Chazz Surratt, who threw for 1342 yards and eight touchdowns as a redshirt freshman.

Surratt was assumed to be in competition for the starting quarterback spot in 2018, squaring off against junior Nathan Elliott.

North Carolina self-reported the allegations to the NCAA in January.

The full list of suspensions is below:

Players Out For Four Games

Offensive lineman Brian Anderson

Defensive end Malik Carney

Wide receiver Beau Corrales

Defensive end Tomon Fox

Defensive end Tyrone Hopper

Offensive lineman Quiron Johnson

Linebacker Malik Robinson

Quarterback Chazz Surratt

Offensive lineman Jordan Tucker

Players Out for Two Games

Defensive back Greg Ross

Defensive back Tre Shaw

Players Out for One Game

Quarterback Jack Davidson

Offensive lineman Jonah Melton