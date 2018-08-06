A baker's dozen of North Carolina football players will serve suspensions in 2018.
North Carolina suspended 13 football players for part of the 2018 season on Monday after learning in January that members of the team sold school-issued sneakers in exchange for up to $2,500 in cash.
Of the 13 suspensions, nine players will sit for four games. A pair of players will miss two games and another pair will miss just one contest.
The NCAA has allowed UNC to stagger its suspensions, avoiding a massive hit to the Tar Heels roster at one time. Included in the suspensions is quarterback Chazz Surratt, who threw for 1342 yards and eight touchdowns as a redshirt freshman.
Surratt was assumed to be in competition for the starting quarterback spot in 2018, squaring off against junior Nathan Elliott.
North Carolina self-reported the allegations to the NCAA in January.
The full list of suspensions is below:
Players Out For Four Games
Offensive lineman Brian Anderson
Defensive end Malik Carney
Wide receiver Beau Corrales
Defensive end Tomon Fox
Defensive end Tyrone Hopper
Offensive lineman Quiron Johnson
Linebacker Malik Robinson
Quarterback Chazz Surratt
Offensive lineman Jordan Tucker
Players Out for Two Games
Defensive back Greg Ross
Defensive back Tre Shaw
Players Out for One Game
Quarterback Jack Davidson
Offensive lineman Jonah Melton