13 North Carolina Football Players Suspended Following Sneaker Sale Scandal

A baker's dozen of North Carolina football players will serve suspensions in 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 06, 2018

North Carolina suspended 13 football players for part of the 2018 season on Monday after learning in January that members of the team sold school-issued sneakers in exchange for up to $2,500 in cash.

Of the 13 suspensions, nine players will sit for four games. A pair of players will miss two games and another pair will miss just one contest.

The NCAA has allowed UNC to stagger its suspensions, avoiding a massive hit to the Tar Heels roster at one time. Included in the suspensions is quarterback Chazz Surratt, who threw for 1342 yards and eight touchdowns as a redshirt freshman.

Surratt was assumed to be in competition for the starting quarterback spot in 2018, squaring off against junior Nathan Elliott. 

North Carolina self-reported the allegations to the NCAA in January. 

The full list of suspensions is below:

Players Out For Four Games

Offensive lineman Brian Anderson

Defensive end Malik Carney

Wide receiver Beau Corrales

Defensive end Tomon Fox

Defensive end Tyrone Hopper

Offensive lineman Quiron Johnson

Linebacker Malik Robinson

Quarterback Chazz Surratt

Offensive lineman Jordan Tucker

Players Out for Two Games

Defensive back Greg Ross

Defensive back Tre Shaw

Players Out for One Game

Quarterback Jack Davidson

Offensive lineman Jonah Melton

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)