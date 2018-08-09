Kansas State Head Coach Bill Snyder Signs Extension, Slated to Stay With Team Through 2022

The NCAA's oldest active coach will stick around for at least five more seasons. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 09, 2018

Bill Snyder won't be leaving the Little Apple anytime soon. College football's oldest active coach has signed a five-year contract extension with Kansas State, the university announced.

The deal will keep Snyder, 78, with the Wildcats through 2022. The Purple Wizard's extension will pay him $3.45 million in 2018, with a $300,000 pay increase for each of the next two seasons. 

Sporting the third-most wins among active coaches, Snyder has spent 27 seasons with the Wildcats.

After departing from the program in 2005, Snyder returned in 2009, notching seven winning seasons in the last nine years. The Wildcats went 8-5 in 2017, defeating UCLA in the Cactus Bowl. 

