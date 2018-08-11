Maryland has placed head football coach DJ Durkin on administrative leave, after reports emerged of a toxic coaching culture following the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair in June, the university's athletic director Damon Evans announced.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada will serve as the interim head coach.

In Evans's statement, the athletic director says that the school will publicly release the external review it is conducting into McNair's death.

"I am extremely concerned by the allegations of unacceptable behavior by members of our football staff detailed in recent media reports. We are committed to fully investigating the program. "At this time, the best decision for our football program is to place Maryland Head Coach DJ Durkin on leave so we can properly review the culture of the program. This is effective immediately. Matt Canada will serve as the interim head coach. "The external review into the tragic death of Jordan McNair continues, and we have committed to releasing publicly the report being generated by an independent and national expert."

Damon Evans has announced Coach DJ Durkin is on leave effective immediately while a thorough examination of our coaching practices is conducted. Matt Canada will serve as interim head coach. We must do better, and we will rebuild a culture of respect in our football program. pic.twitter.com/lQArXIrkeB — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) August 11, 2018

McNair reportedly died of a heatstroke in June after collapsing at an offseason team workout, ESPN reported Friday. He had difficulty standing up and breathing while running sprints at a May workout. McNair died two weeks later on June 13.

On Friday, ESPN released an article describing a toxic coaching culture under Durkin and strength and conditioning coach Rick Court before McNair’s death. The report cited multiple people close to the program. According to ESPN's report, the Maryland program used fear and intimidation, verbal abuse and endorsed unhealthy eating habits, including overeating to the point of vomiting.

Head football athletic trainer Wes Robinson, director of athletic training Steve Nordwall and Court were placed on leave Friday, according to ESPN. The school didn't specify which employees were orginally placed on leave Friday.

While no official cause of death has been released, Dr. Rod Walters, a former Maryland trainer, was hired by the university to investigate if coaches and officials followed proper protocols after McNair became ill. Walters's report is expected to be released Sept. 15. McNair's parents hired a Baltimore law firm to also investigate.