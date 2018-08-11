Video: South Carolina's Will Muschamp Rips 'Gutless' Sources in ESPN Maryland Report

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp made the comments in a press conference Saturday when asked about where he draws the line to avoid a situation like the one reported at Maryland.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 11, 2018

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp defended Maryland coach D.J. Durkin and ripped anonymous sources used in an explosive ESPN report that alleged the program's toxic culture. 

Muschamp made the comments in a press conference Saturday when asked about where he draws the line to avoid a situation like the one reported at Maryland. He said he's known Durkin for years and called him an "outstanding football coach" who "treats people with respect." 

"There is no credibility in anonymous sources,” Muschamp said. "If that former staffer had any guts, why didn’t he put his name on that? I think that’s gutless. ... In any football team, especially right here in August, you can find a disgruntled player that’s probably not playing. So I think it’s a lack of journalistic integrity to print things with anonymous sources. But I know DJ Durkin personally. I know what kind of man he is. I know what kind of person he is. ... I don’t think it’s right. Next question."

While the report does cite anonymous sources, there are two former players who spoke on the record. 

The ESPN report about the coaching culture emerged after another ESPN article detailed the June death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who reportedly died of heatstroke after collapsing at an offseason team workout in May. 

On Friday, ESPN released an article describing a toxic coaching culture under Durkin and strength and conditioning coach Rick Court before McNair’s death. The report cited multiple people close to the program. According to ESPN's report, the Maryland program used fear and intimidatoin, verbal abuse and endorsed unhealthy eating habits, including overeating to the point of vomiting. 

Three Maryland staffers have been put on leave since the report emerged. 

Durkin coached under Muschamp for four years at Florida.

