Air Force Football unveiled this season's "Air Power Legacy Series" alternate uniforms on Monday.

This year's special uniforms are designed to honor the AC-130 aircraft and feature the actual aircraft on one side of the unique helmets. The Nike-designed uniforms also feature several different patch options in honor of the AC-130, with 'Spooky' written on the back bumper.

Take a look at the unis below:

This years Air Power Legacy Series alternate uniform is here. This year we honor the AC-130! #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/QiVFj8IrEl — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) August 13, 2018

They also provided upclose shots of the new gear.

Here’s some upclose shots of the uniforms and helmets for your 👀👀. #LetsFly #APLS pic.twitter.com/oQB0vuIijT — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) August 13, 2018

The dark uniforms contrast Air Force's normal bright blue and white. They will be the Falcon's alternate uniforms for the upcoming season.