Photos: Air Force Unveils New 'Air Power Legacy Series' Alternate Uniforms

Air Force football will honor the AC-130 aircraft with this season's alternate uniforms. 

By Emily Caron
August 13, 2018

Air Force Football unveiled this season's "Air Power Legacy Series" alternate uniforms on Monday.

This year's special uniforms are designed to honor the AC-130 aircraft and feature the actual aircraft on one side of the unique helmets. The Nike-designed uniforms also feature several different patch options in honor of the AC-130, with 'Spooky' written on the back bumper.

Take a look at the unis below: 

They also provided upclose shots of the new gear.

The dark uniforms contrast Air Force's normal bright blue and white. They will be the Falcon's alternate uniforms for the upcoming season.

 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)