Air Force football will honor the AC-130 aircraft with this season's alternate uniforms.
Air Force Football unveiled this season's "Air Power Legacy Series" alternate uniforms on Monday.
This year's special uniforms are designed to honor the AC-130 aircraft and feature the actual aircraft on one side of the unique helmets. The Nike-designed uniforms also feature several different patch options in honor of the AC-130, with 'Spooky' written on the back bumper.
Take a look at the unis below:
This years Air Power Legacy Series alternate uniform is here. This year we honor the AC-130! #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/QiVFj8IrEl— Air Force Football (@AF_Football) August 13, 2018
They also provided upclose shots of the new gear.
Here’s some upclose shots of the uniforms and helmets for your 👀👀. #LetsFly #APLS pic.twitter.com/oQB0vuIijT— Air Force Football (@AF_Football) August 13, 2018
The dark uniforms contrast Air Force's normal bright blue and white. They will be the Falcon's alternate uniforms for the upcoming season.