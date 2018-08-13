Former Ohio State assistant Zach Smith was arrested in Dublin, OH for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in February 2013, Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade reports. Smith also refused to take a breathalyzer test after being asked to exit his vehicle per Rowland.

The news of the arrest comes just three weeks after Smith was fired from Ohio State due to domestic violence allegations.

The charges against Smith were reduced in April, with his operating a vehicle while intoxicated charge amended and his speeding charge dismissed. According to college football reporter Brett McMurphy, the judge in Smith's case was an Ohio State graduate as well as a member of The Ohio State University President’s Club.

Smith's actions in 2013 could have resulted in the termination of his contract. Per Rowland, Smith's contract with the Buckeyes read that he could be fired for cause due to the "Use or consumption by Coach of alcoholic beverages, drugs, controlled substances, steroids or other chemicals as to impair his ability to perform his duties hereunder; or failure by Coach to fully cooperate in the enforcement and implementation of any drug testing program established by Ohio State for student-athletes, as determined by Ohio State."

The OVI arrest marked one of Smith's numerous legal issues dating back to 2009. Smith was arrested for aggravated battery of his then-pregnant wife Courtney Smith in 2009, and later was accused of domestic violence in 2015.

On August 1, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was placed on administrative leave by the school as they investigate Meyer's previous knowledge of the allegations against his former assistant.