Clemson Student Could Start as Furman Quarterback in Season Opener Against Tigers

Harris Roberts plays as Furman's quarterback but studies engineering at Clemson in a cooperative educational exchange program.

By Jenna West
August 15, 2018

When Clemson and Furman face off in the season opener, a Tigers student could play against the university as the Paladins' quarterback.

Furman quarterback Harris Roberts is enrolled in a cooperative educational exchange program that allows him to play for one school and study at another. Furman, a private liberal arts school in Greenville, S.C., only has a pre-engineering program. Roberts earned his degree in the program in three years and is working on earning his second bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering at Clemson, according to the Greenville News.

However, one of the biggest demands for this student-athlete is time management. Roberts drives 30 miles from Furman's campus to attend classes at Clemson.

"This was my best opportunity to play high-level football and study engineering," Roberts told the Greenville News. "The drive back and forth sometimes gets a little monotonous. That takes a lot of time out of the day that I could use for studying for class, studying film or taking a nap. Being able to manage my time has been the most difficult part, but it's been going well."

According to Hunter Reid, Furman's sports information director, "several" Paladins have participated in the partnership program with Clemson over 30 years but never in the same year as a Clemson-Furman game.

Roberts said his Clemson classmates and professors are surprised when they first find out where he plays.

"Once they figure out that I play football at Furman, they're kind of shell-shocked," Roberts said. "They just kind of think it's funny that they're going to class with someone who is going to play against them."

Roberts is competing for the starting quarterback position this year after playing backup to P.J. Blazejowski last season. In his limited role, Roberts rushed for 71 yards on five carries and completed nine of 13 pass attempts.

If he gets the starting job, Roberts will be the first quarterback Clemson faces in 2018, as they look to return to the College Football Playoff for a fourth consecutive year. Furman plays Clemson at Death Valley on Saturday, Sept. 1.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)