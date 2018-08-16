University of Idaho athletic director Rob Spear was fired on Thursday by the state's Board of Education after an investigation into how the school handled sexual assault and harassment complaints.

Spear had been the AD at the school since 2004 and his contract called for him to be paid $197,000 a year through February 2020.

Spear was placed on paid administrative leave on April 3 while the university's independent investigators looked into allegations. According to the Idaho Statesman, the State Board met for more than two hours on Wednesday to discuss personnel issues at two of the state's university.

The board said they were moved “to terminate for convenience” and cited that the move was in the best interest of the university and students.

Spear was accused of not properly addressing complaints by two former female athletes at the school. One athlete said they were touched inappropriately by a former Idaho football player in 2012 and 2013.

An investigation found that Idaho and Spear’s response to those complaints of alleged harassment and sexual assault was “insensitive and inadequate.”

“We believe if Dr. Spear had made the same effort as his head football coach by apologizing in person and without trying to explain how the university failures caused him to respond inadequately, the university may not have to address these issues five years later,” the independent report released last month said.