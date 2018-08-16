Maryland President Rejected Athlete Health Care Plan Changes, One Year Before McNair's Death

Loh rejected a proposal last August that called for athletic trainers to separated from the university's influence.

By Jenna West
August 16, 2018

One year before offensive lineman Jordan McNair died after collapsing at a team workout, Maryland President Wallace D. Loh chose to not approve a proposal to change athletic health care at the university, according to The Washington Post.

Kevin Anderson, Maryland's then-athletic director, sent a memo to Loh dated May 19, 2017, that described changes in the management of athletes' injuries and illnesses that the athletic department sought to make. The plan called for the school to create an independent medical care model. 

The memo asked for the university's athletic trainers to report to the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore and be separated from the influence of the school's athletic department. 

"This relationship also better aligns resources and expertise under one umbrella aimed at improving patient care, staff education and clinical research in the care of athletic conditions and injuries,” the memo read, according to the Post.

In 2016, the NCAA created a measure for schools to "establish an administrative structure that provides independent medical care." Some universities, including fellow Big Ten schools Ohio State, Northwestern, Iowa and Michigan, have given responsibilities to their associated medical schools.

Loh rejected the proposal last August because he didn't want another institution to make medical personnel decisions, reports the Post

The university's athletic department handles most of their sports medicine operations. Maryland spokesperson Katie Lawson told the Post that the school uses physicians outside of the athletic department to oversee the athletic training staff.

McNair collapsed at a team workout on May 29, after showing signs of exhaustion while running 110-yard sprints. The lineman died two weeks later on June 13.

Last week, ESPN reported that McNair died of a heatstroke and also published an explosive in-depth report on the "toxic" coaching culture within the Terrapins football program. The following day Maryland placed head coach DJ Durkin on administrative leave.

On Tuesday, Maryland president Wallace Loh and athletic director Damon Evans announced that they have apologized to McNair’s parents and that "the university accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes our training staff made on that fateful workout day of May 29." Evans also said that the university parted ways with head strength and conditioning coach Rick Court.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)