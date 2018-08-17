The University System of Maryland Board of Regents voted to take over the investigations into the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, the board released in a statement Friday.

The board (USM) also announced that they are taking control over the commission investigating the football program's culture. Both reviews will be managed by the board, and any findings will be reported to the board and the university in College Park (UMCP).

"Earlier today, the Board of Regents was fully briefed by UMCP President Wallace Loh about the circumstances of Mr. McNair's tragic death, about the actions that have been taken since, and finally about the alarming allegations that have emerged in the last week related to the football program," USM Board of Regents Chair James Brady said in the statement.

"Our goal is to ensure that all system universities, including UMCP, are actively working to protect the health and safety of every student," Brady added.

The board also asked the Attorney General to represent UMCP and USM on any legal claims related to McNair's death.

McNair collapsed at a team workout on May 29, after showing signs of exhaustion while running 110-yard sprints. He died two weeks later on June 13.

Last week, ESPN reported that McNair died of a heatstroke and also published an explosive in-depth report on the "toxic" coaching culture within the Terrapins football program. The following day Maryland placed head coach DJ Durkin on administrative leave.

On Tuesday, Loh and athletic director Damon Evans announced that they have apologized to McNair’s parents and that "the university accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes our training staff made on that fateful workout day of May 29." Evans also said that the university parted ways with head strength and conditioning coach Rick Court.