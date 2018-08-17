Report: Zach Smith Took Lewd Photos at White House, Had Sex With Staffer at OSU

Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Smith reportedly took lewd photos in the White House during Ohio State's 2015 visit. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 17, 2018

Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith reportedly took lewd photos at the White House and had sex with a university staffer on campus in 2015, according to Stadium's Brett McMurphy.

Smith photographed his penis multiple times while at the White House in April 2015 as the Buckeyes celebrated winning the national championship in January, per McMurphy. 

In Columbus, Smith reportedly ordered sex toys and apparel and had them delivered to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. According to receipts obtained by McMurphy, Smith purchased over $2,200 in sex toys and apparel in 2015. McMurphy provided photos of the receipts in his report.

Smith also reportedly photographed himself having sex with an Ohio State staffer in the coaches' office. 

The fired assistant's attorney said he had "no comment," when asked by McMurphy Friday.

Ohio State fired Smith on July 23 after reports surfaced that his ex-wife, Courtney, filed an order of protection against him. The following day, head coach Urban Meyer said that he had no knowledge of the allegations against Smith. 

The university placed Meyer on paid administrative leave on Aug. 1 and announced they would investigate his conduct. On Aug. 5, the university said they had created an "independent working group" to conduct the investigation, which would be concluded 14 days later.

