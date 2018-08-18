Report: Georgia Five-Star Freshman RB Zamir White Tears ACL in Scrimmage

The Bulldogs lost a potential impact freshman during Saturday's scrimmage

By Michael Shapiro
August 18, 2018

The Gerogia backfield took a hit on Saturday as freshman running back Zamir White suffered a torn ACL, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic. White is reported to miss the entire 2018 season.

White, the No. 1 running back recruit in the nation in 2018, tore his left ACL while on punt coverage during Saturday's scrimmage. He suffered the same injury on his right knee in November 2017.

White joined a Georgia team flush with talent at running back. The Bulldogs return sophomore D'Andre Swift – who rushed for 7.6 yards per carry last season – and juniors Elijah Holyfield Jr and Brian Herrien.

The duo of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel departed Georgia for the NFL following the 2017 season, combining for 31 rushing touchdowns.

