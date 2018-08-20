Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck announced his team's starting quarterback on Monday and has selected true freshman Zack Annexstad. The IMG Academy product edged out redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan for the role.

“Unbelievable competition,” Fleck said during his announcement. “It was the hardest decision I’ve had to make as a head football coach. Both tremendous individuals.”

Annexstad, a three-star recruit, will make his debut on August 30 when the Gophers host New Mexico State at TCF Bank Field. Morgan is still expected to see playing time early in the season.

Minnesota sports four quarterbacks on its roster and all of them are freshman. The Gophers' QB's have combined for zero college pass attempts. Kentucky and Nebraska are the only other schools to hold that distinction.