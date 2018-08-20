Ohio State's investigation into head football coach Urban Meyer concluded on Sunday. Following the investigation, the independent working group who conducted the investigation has prepared a report to be shared with the Board of Trustees. The Board will meet in an executive session to discuss the findings.

That executive session is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 9:00 a.m., Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reports.

OSU has not clarified when a final decision will be made based off of the results of the investigation but the Board of Trustees discussion is the next step in the process.

"Following deliberations with the board, and appropriate time for consideration, President Michael V. Drake will announce his decision," OSU said in a statement last week.

The school placed Meyer on paid administrative leave on Aug. 1 after reports surfaced that Meyer knew of former assistant Zach Smith’s alleged abuse of his now ex-wife, Courtney. Meyer is being investigated for his handling of the matter. The allegations against Smith include claims of domestic violence dating back to when Smith worked for Meyer at Florida in 2009.