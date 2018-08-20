Texas head coach Tom Herman announced sophomore Sam Ehlinger will get the nod as his starting quarterback for the Longhorns' season opener against Maryland.

The Austin native split time at starting quarterback with junior Shane Buechele last season. Ehlinger threw for 1,915 yards and 11 touchdowns. After sharing first-team reps throughout spring and fall practice, Ehlinger has won the battle.

"Sam took the bulk of the reps with the ones today, Shane took most of the reps with the twos, so barring any kind of catastrophe between now and the Maryland game, that's the way it's going to be," Herman told the media.

Ehlinger enters 2018 looking to bring stability to the Longhorns' quarterback situation. No Texas signal caller has started more than eight games in back-to-back years since Colt McCoy in 2008 and 2009.

The Longhorns have notched just four winning seasons since McCoy left.

Texas will open year two of Herman's tenure with the season opener at FedEx Field in Washington D.C on Sept. 1. The Longhorns dropped their 2017 season opener to Maryland 51-41 at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Field in Austin.