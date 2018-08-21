Local Businessman Mistakenly Prints USC Schedule for Gamecock Fans

Southern California, South Carolina, same thing?

By Emily Caron
August 21, 2018

A local businessman in Columbia, S.C., home of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, made side-by-side football schedules to give away to his Clemson and South Carolina fans ahead of the upcoming season. 

The catch? He had the wrong "USC" schedule printed. Tomato, tomato. 

See for yourself: 

We knew those Pac-12 opponents didn't look quite right. The dead giveaway is in the last game, where Clemson's schedule has their last opponent listed as South Carolina, but the "USC" side doesn't.

Just so it's clear: USC does actually play Notre Dame on Nov. 24 in Los Angeles. South Carolina plays at Clemson on the same day.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)