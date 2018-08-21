A local businessman in Columbia, S.C., home of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, made side-by-side football schedules to give away to his Clemson and South Carolina fans ahead of the upcoming season.

The catch? He had the wrong "USC" schedule printed. Tomato, tomato.

See for yourself:

Poor Gamecocks....Ok lets see how long it takes to figure out the issue. A local Columbia SC business man wanted to give away side-by-side schedules to his Clemson and USC fan/customers ......after all College football is about to get startted pic.twitter.com/odZqNMl9e9 — essoclub2 (@essoclub2) August 21, 2018

We knew those Pac-12 opponents didn't look quite right. The dead giveaway is in the last game, where Clemson's schedule has their last opponent listed as South Carolina, but the "USC" side doesn't.

Just so it's clear: USC does actually play Notre Dame on Nov. 24 in Los Angeles. South Carolina plays at Clemson on the same day.