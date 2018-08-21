LSU sophomore guard Ed Ingram was suspended by the team on Aug. 3 after an Aug. 2 arrest for "two counts of aggravated sexual assault in Dallas County" involving a minor of an undisclosed age, The Advocate's Brooks Kubena reports.

According to Kubena, Ingram, 19, was arrested by the DeSoto Police department in his hometown. The department issued the arrest warrant after it received a report from Child Protective Services. It is not clear when the incident in the CPS report occurred as specific details have not been released.

Bail documents obtained by The Advocate revealed that Ingram was released on a total amount of $40,000. He is allowed to leave the state of Texas but is prohibited from communicating with the victim or contacting "any minor child," per the terms of his bail.

The arrest came one day before the Tigers' preseason fall camp began. Ingram, a 6'4", 314-pound guard played the 2017 season for LSU as a true freshman.

Head coach Ed Orgeron told The Advocate that he would not provide an update on Ingram because it was “a legal matter."