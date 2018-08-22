Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley has named redshirt junior Kyler Murray as the starting quarterback for the 2018-'19 Sooners' season, the team announced Wednesday.

Murray, a redshirt junior, will be backed up by redshirt sophomore Austin Kendall.

"Kyler did a really nice job in camp," Riley said in a press release. "It was really a great competition between Austin and him, one that we carried on longer than maybe even we expected because of how well both guys played. There weren't a lot of differentiating factors in the end because both did play so well and so efficiently, but just felt like from an overall perspective that Kyler was just a little bit ahead. We feel like we've got a great quarterback tandem there and we're really proud of the way that Austin has improved through the redshirt year last year and during camp. We're excited for Kyler and his opportunity and the team looks forward to getting ready for FAU."

The 5'10", 195 pound dual-threat QB will replace No. 1 overall 2018 draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield as Oklahoma's starting quarterback. Murray spent last season as the backup. Under Mayfield, the Sooners claimed their third consecutive Big 12 title and made the College Football Playoff for the second time in three years.

A native of Allen, TX., Murray played one season for Texas A&M before transferring to Oklahoma to play for Riley. He recorded 1,021 total yards and six touchdowns for the Aggies.

Last season, Murray played in seven games for Oklahoma and went 18-21 with 359 yards for three touchdowns without a single interception.

Oklahoma opens its season against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 1.