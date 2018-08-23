Former Maryland AD Used School Funds to Defend Football Players in Sexual Misconduct Case

Head football coach DJ Durkin reportedly contacted a legal firm under ex-AD Kevin Anderson's direction.

August 23, 2018

Former Maryland athletic director Kevin Anderson used funds from the athletic department to intevene in two student-athletes' sexual misconduct case, the university confirmed.

Anderson used $15,000 of the department's funds to provide two football players with legal representation after being accused of sexual misconduct, according to The Diamondback, Maryland's student newspaper. The report comes in the midst of the football program already being under scrutiny following the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair and allegations that it has a "toxic" culture.

While NCAA bylaws allow schools to pay for legal cousel in a proceeding that may affect a student-athlete's ability to play sports, Anderson's actions "showed a serious lack of judgement in a sexual misconduct case, given the university's commitment to a fair and impartial handling of all such matters," according to the school's statement Thursday. 

The payment was reportedly made to the legal firm The Sports Group, based in Montgomery, Ala., reports The Diamondback. Maryland head coach, DJ Durkin, who is currently on paid leave, was the first person to reach out to the firm under Anderson's direction, according to The Washington Post.

College Football
Maryland Was Right to Admit Failings in Treating Jordan McNair, but That Won't End the Fallout

In its statement, the university said that it first learned of Anderson's use of the funds when the department received an invoice from the lawyer.

"The President's Office, the Office of General Counsel, the Athletic Compliance Office and the then-Executive Athletic Director [Damon Evans] were not involved in or consulted on the original decision made to hire and pay the lawyer," the statement read. "Protocols requiring General Counsel to retain outside counsel had not been followed in the hiring.

"In response, the President’s Office immediately directed the then-Athletic Director to cut ties with the attorney."

The university also stated that the President's Office learned on Sept. 27 that Anderson had not cut ties, prompting an internal investigation. The Office of Civil Rights and Sexual Misconduct and the Office of Student Conduct handled the two students-athletes' sexual misconduct case.

Both student-athletes were disciplined by the university, according to The Diamondback.

The university announced last October that Anderson would take a six-month sabatical. He later resigned as Maryland's athletic director in April.

