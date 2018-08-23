Former Michigan star Braylon Edwards blasted Ohio State for its handling of domestic abuse allegations against former assistant Zach Smith, tweeting Thursday that the university and Urban Meyer "just nonchalantly handled a domestic violence case in the wake of the me too era."

Edwards criticized Ohio State for only giving Meyer a three-game suspension for his conduct, calling it "laughable." The university held a press conference Wednesday announcing that Meyer would be suspended for the first three games of the season without pay. Athletic director Gene Smith was also suspended for a period without pay.

Ohio State suspended the coach after Brett McMurphy reported Meyer knew about two domestic abuse allegations against Smith in 2015 but failed to act. Smith was fired July 23 after McMurphy reported that his ex-wife, Courtney Smith, filed an order of protection against him in 2015. Meyer initially told reporters at Big Ten media days on July 24 that didn't know about the allegations in 2015, but text messages obtained by McMurphy indicated he did.

"The verbal gymnastics we witnessed yesterday watching that press conference were mind blowing," Edwards wrote in one Twitter reply.

Ohio State and Urban Meyer just nonchalantly handled a domestic violence case in the wake of the me too era. I’d rather them say they decided not to take any action against him vs this laughable 3 game suspension and half ass apology to appease the masses. #Accountability — Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) August 23, 2018

When you take a job as head coach, everything that happens on your watch is your responsibility, especially the things that you “consistently” hear about. You done want the responsibility Don’t take the damn job. — Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) August 23, 2018

As a member of Meyer's staff at Florida in 2009, Smith was also arrested for aggravated battery of his wife, who at the time was two months pregnant. Charges were not filed in that case.

Meyer was placed on administrative leave and the investigation was announced Aug. 1.

Following the press conference Wednesday, Ohio State released its summary of findings, which revealed Meyer "had significant memory issues" and may have deleted old texts.

Edwards was a standout at Michigan, recording 3,541 receiving yards and 39 touchdowns over four seasons. He was drafted third in the 2005 NFL draft by the Browns and made the Pro Bowl in 2007. Last year, he joined Big Ten Network as an on-air talent.