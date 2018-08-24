Indiana Running Back Morgan Ellison Suspended Indefinitely

The Hooisers will lose their leading rusher from 2017. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 24, 2018

Indiana running back Morgan Ellison has been suspended indefinitely, the school announced on Friday. Ellison will be barred from attending all football activities while serving his suspension. 

The school did not give a reason for the suspension. 

The sophomore led Indiana in rushing last season, tallying 704 yards and six touchdowns. Ellison won Big 10 Freshman of the Week twice in 2017 following victories over Georgia Southern and Rutgers. 

The Hoosiers will rely on a trio of backs in Ellison's absence, namely redshirt sophomore Cole Gest, who rushed for 428 yards in 2017. Senior Mike Majette and redshirt senior Ricky Brookins are also likely to receive carries. 

Indiana begins its season on Sept. 1, traveling south for a road matchup with Florida International. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)