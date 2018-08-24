Indiana running back Morgan Ellison has been suspended indefinitely, the school announced on Friday. Ellison will be barred from attending all football activities while serving his suspension.

The school did not give a reason for the suspension.

The sophomore led Indiana in rushing last season, tallying 704 yards and six touchdowns. Ellison won Big 10 Freshman of the Week twice in 2017 following victories over Georgia Southern and Rutgers.

The Hoosiers will rely on a trio of backs in Ellison's absence, namely redshirt sophomore Cole Gest, who rushed for 428 yards in 2017. Senior Mike Majette and redshirt senior Ricky Brookins are also likely to receive carries.

Indiana begins its season on Sept. 1, traveling south for a road matchup with Florida International. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET.