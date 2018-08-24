Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer issued an apology Friday for the statement he made Wednesday after the university announced his suspension.

Meyer took to Twitter to clarify that he takes relationship violence "seriously" and apologized to Courtney Smith, the ex-wife of former assistant coach Zach Smith.

"My words and demeanor on Wednesday did not show how serisouly I take relationship violence," Meyer said. "I sincerely apologize. I was taught at a very young age that if I ever hit a woman, I would be kicked out of the house and never welcomed back."

Meyer went on to add what he "should have said on Wednesday."

"I sincerely apologize to Courtney Smith and her children for what they have gone through."

In a press conference Wednesday, the university announced Meyer's suspension without pay through Sept. 2, as well as for the first three games of the season. The decision came after Ohio State's Board of Trustees and President Michael Drake deliberated for 10 hours.

Meyer was criticized for coming off as cold and callous at the press conference.

"I want to apologize to Buckeye Nation," Meyer said at the conference. "I followed my heart and not my head. I fell short in pursuing full information because at each juncture, I gave Zach Smith the benefit of the doubt. As I reflect, my loyalty to his grandfather Earle Bruce—who was my mentor and like a father to me—likely impacted how I treated Zach over the years. I did not know everything about Zach Smith—which was what Zach Smith was doing—and I’m pleased that the report makes this very clear.”​

Meyer was placed on leave on Aug. 1 after reports surfaced that he knew of Courtney's domestic violence allegations against Zach. The university then launched an investigation into Meyer's conduct.

Ohio State fired Zach on July 23 after it was reported that Courtney filed an order of protection against him. At Big Ten media days on July 24, Meyer denied having any knowledge of the situation.